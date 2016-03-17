Australian submarines should be built entirely at home - Germany's TKMS

| SYDNEY, March 17
SYDNEY, March 17 Australia's new A$50 billion
($38 billion) submarine fleet should be built entirely within
Australia, ThyssenKrupp AG's shipbuilding unit said on
Thursday, making the German firm the first bidder to publicly
endorse domestic construction as the best option.
Germany is up against Japan and France for one of the
world's most lucrative defence contracts. Each was required
under the terms to provide three proposals for construction -
entirely overseas, entirely in Australia and a hybrid of the
two.
A decision on the politically sensitive contract is expected
within months, ahead of an Australian national election in which
the deal and the jobs it will create are expected to be a key
issue for the conservative government.
"An all-Australian build is the best option for Australia as
it offers the most efficient and lowest-cost approach," TKMS
Chairman Hans Atzpodien said in an address in Canberra.
"It has become quite clear to us that Australia has the
local engineering and technical skills as well as capacity to
help build the new submarine fleet."
Competition for the deal has been narrowing to a race
between Japan and France, sources have told Reuters, with Tokyo
playing up its strategic support from Washington and Paris
emphasising how its proposal would help Australia's slowing
economy.
This week, France sent executives from French corporate
giants Airbus, BNP Paribas, Thales
and dozens more to Canberra to talk up the economic benefits of
its bid.
TKMS is proposing to scale up its 2,000-tonne Type 214 class
submarine, while Japan is offering a variant of its 4,000-tonne
Soryu boats made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS has proposed
a diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda
nuclear-powered submarine.
Tokyo was initially seen as the frontrunner, due to close
ties between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who was ousted in a party
coup by Malcolm Turnbull last September, and perceived support
from Washington to build closer ties between two key Asian
allies.
Australia announced in a long-awaited White Paper released
last month that it would increase defence spending by nearly
A$30 billion over the next 10 years in order to protect its
strategic and trade interests in the Asia-Pacific region.
($1 = 1.3179 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)