Global tech giants say 'under review' by Australia tax office

SYDNEY, April 8 Global tech giants Google
, Apple and Microsoft are "under
review" by the Australian Tax Office (ATO), senior executives
said on Wednesday, as politicians grilled them about corporate
tax avoidance.
The review means the tax office has not renewed agreements
with the companies on transfer pricing, an accounting practice
blamed for helping large companies minimise their tax bills, the
executives told a Senate hearing in Sydney.
Developed nations are trying to crack down on tax loopholes
that allow multinational companies to shift their profits from
high tax countries to more relaxed regimes.
Australia is following the lead of Britain and the United
States in holding a public inquiry into corporate tax avoidance,
although the company executives declined to provide full details
about their financial structures.
Google Australia's Managing Director Maile Carnegie, Apple's
Australia and New Zealand head Tony King and Microsoft tax
executive Bill Sample all declined to say what proportion of
their income was taxed in Australia and how much of it they
moved overseas, if at all.
"It's pretty alarming that some of you would come to an
inquiry like this without basic information about where the
revenue is going and where the Australian sales are going," said
Sam Dastyari, the Senate Inquiry's chair.
All thee executives denied though that they avoided tax.
"We haven't shifted any profits," said Apple's King.
Carnegie and Sample told the inquiry that they booked most
of the revenue from their Australian business in Singapore,
while King said Apple Australia booked its revenues and sales
locally.
In their submissions to the Senate committee, both Google
and Apple called for Australia to participate in the 'base
erosion and profit shifting' plan that was discussed at the
meeting of the Group of 20 countries in Australia last year.
The G20 has agreed to develop stricter rules on cross-border
taxation to close loopholes that have allowed companies such as
Starbucks Corp, Google and Apple to avoid paying taxes.
Those providing evidence to the inquiry later this week
include mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto, as well as corporate regulators.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)