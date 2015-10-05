RPT-Australia to buy Thales light armoured vehicles for $917 mln

(Repeats to add extra subscribers, no changes in text)
MELBOURNE Oct 5 Australia said on Monday it
would buy 1,100 light armoured vehicles from French defence and
electronics firm Thales SA for A$1.3 billion ($917
million).
Thales Australia won a competitive international tender with
its locally designed and built Hawkei patrol vehicle, Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement, a boon for the
struggling manufacturing industry in the state of Victoria.
The Hawkei will replace the heavier Bushmaster, also made by
Thales in Australia, and will be the only vehicle in the
Australian Defence Force that can be transported by helicopter,
according to the prime minister's statement.
Full production of the Hawkei is due to begin in 2018, with
pilot production beginning in early 2016. The fact that the new
vehicle was lighter than the Bushmaster should give it "enormous
potential" in the export market, Defence Minister Marise Payne
said at a contract signing ceremony.
Vehicles made by U.S. defence giant General Dynamics Corp
and its Force Protection unit were also tested by
Australia's defence force, according to The Australian
newspaper.
($1 = 1.4180 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)