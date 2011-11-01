UPDATE 1-Australia delays plain tobacco packaging laws

* Australia to delay tobacco packaging laws

* Laws will now start in December 2012

* New rules could face court, WTO challenges (Adds quotes, detail)

CANBERRA, Nov 2 Australia will delay the start of its tough new plain packaging laws for tobacco due to delays passing the legislation through parliament, the health minister said on Wednesday.

The laws, the world's toughest crackdown on tobacco marketing, are being watched closely in Britain, Europe, Canada and New Zealand, which are considering similar moves to help fight smoking and smoking-related health problems.

But they have angered tobacco producers who have threatened a High Court challenge, while the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Ukraine said the new measures breached international trade rules and would be challenged in the World Trade Organization.

Australia's laws, which force cigarettes to be sold only in plain packages, were due to start in July 2012 but will now start in December 2012 due to delays passing the legislation through parliament's upper house Senate.

"Marketing of tobacco will have a few last gasps next year, but this law will shortly stub it out for good," Health Minister Nicola Roxon said on Wednesday.

However, she said it was important to give tobacco companies reasonable time to change their packaging under the new laws, which should pass through parliament by the end of 2011.

Australia wants to cut the number of people who smoke from around 15 percent of the population to 10 percent by 2018. Health authorities say smoking kills 15,000 Australians each year with social and health costs of around $32 billion.

The government has said the laws reflects Australia's obligations under the World Health Organization's 2005 framework against tobacco, which urges states to consider plain packaging laws.

The WHO estimates more than 1 billion around the world are regular smokers, with 80 percent in low and middle income countries. (Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)