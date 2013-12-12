Australian court blocks Toyota worker vote on contract

SYDNEY Dec 12 An Australian court on Thursday
blocked Toyota Motor Corp from holding an employee vote
on proposed contract changes, dealing a blow to the company as
it seeks to cut costs and decide its manufacturing future in the
country.
The world's largest automaker has been negotiating changes
to its workplace agreement as it seeks to improve productivity
in Australia, where General Motors Co has just made the
decision to stop production.
The Federal Court of Australia supported a complaint filed
by four employees that Toyota could not change its agreement
until it expires in March 2015, Toyota said in a statement.
Toyota Australia president and CEO Max Yasuda said he was
disappointed with the court decision.
"We believe that we are within our rights to vary our
workplace agreement provided the majority of our employees
support the changes through a formal vote," Yasuda said in a
statement.
Yasuda said the proposed changes were meant to remove
"outdated and uncompetitive" terms and conditions to make Toyota
Australia competitive.
"GM Holden's planned closure in 2017 will put our
manufacturing operations and the local supplier network under
unprecedented pressure, so it is now more important than ever
before that we make urgent changes," he said.
GM said on Wednesday it was pulling out of Australian car
production as it was no longer viable due to the sustained
strength of the Australian dollar, high cost of production, and
a small, fragmented and highly competitive domestic market.
Toyota, which employs 4,000 people and produced almost
100,000 vehicles in Australia last year, said it was now
considering its options, including whether it would appeal the
decision.