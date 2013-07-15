版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 08:19 BJT

Australia's Treasury Wine shares tumble on charge to cut inventory

SYDNEY, July 15 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates fell as much as 9.5 percent on Monday after it said it would take a A$160 million ($145 million) hit to pre-tax earnings in fiscal 2013 to cut aged U.S. inventory.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐