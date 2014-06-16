UPDATE 1-UGL considering acquisition after $1.1 bln property sale

* UGL will have A$500 mln surplus cash following DTZ sale
* Will look at "everything that moves" in domestic
engineering
* Expects to return to paying dividends in FY2015
(Recasts with possible acquisitions, adds CEO comment)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 16 Australian engineering services
company UGL Ltd said it will consider all possible
domestic acquisitions following the A$1.12 billion ($1.05
billion) sale of its property arm, but it is not actively
considering any particular deal.
UGL chief executive officer Richard Leupen said the company,
which has been struggling with high debt levels, will have about
A$500 million in surplus cash after the sale of global real
estate services business DTZ to TPG Capital Management,
PAG Asia Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
The vendor confirmed the sale on Monday, a month after it
reached a self-imposed sale deadline of May 16 with no
compelling offer. The company said it wanted to exit DTZ a year
ago to cut debt as its main engineering services division faces
declining revenues due to a slowdown in the Australian mining
sector.
"We will go back now to a point where (UGL) is very low
geared and in a good shape to grab opportunities if they come
along, but there aren't any priorities right now other than
looking at everything that moves in domestic engineering,"
Leupen told Reuters.
UGL has been seen as a contender for infrastructure building
business John Holland whose owner, Spanish-controlled
construction giant Leighton Holdings Ltd, put it up for
sale earlier this month. Asked about a possible bid for John
Holland, Leupen said "that process has just begun".
UGL never wanted to "convert DTZ into cash to spend it
elsewhere" but rather to "get both companies a good balance
sheet", he added.
After paying down debt, UGL will have a cash surplus of
about A$500 million and the board will consider what to do with
it once the sale is finalised in about September, Leupen added.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, UGL
said it expects to resume paying dividends in the 2015 financial
year. The company slashed its final dividend in August 2013 and
scrapped its interim dividend in February 2014.
Leupen will be replaced by Ross Taylor, chief executive of
engineering company Tenix, in November, UGL said.
UGL shares were trading steady at A$6.94 in a flat overall
market at 0232 GMT.
($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo and Stephen
Coates)