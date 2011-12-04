Australia's ruling Labor clears uranium sales to India

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Dec 4 Australia's ruling Labor
Party on Sunday endorsed plans to open up uranium sales to
India, clearing the way for talks on a bilateral nuclear
agreement and resolving an issue that has caused diplomatic
tensions between the two nations.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard announced the plan in November,
but needed her party's national policy conference to overturn
its ban on selling uranium to countries which are not
signatories to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Gillard successfully pushed her uranium policy through the
conference, despite an often heated debate and chants from
protesters who remain opposed to nuclear energy and weapons.
"We should take a decision that is in our nation's interest,
a decision about strengthening our strategic partnership with
India in this the Asian century," Gillard said, adding Australia
already sold uranium to China, the United States and Japan.
Australia has almost 40 percent of the world's known uranium
reserves, but supplies only 19 percent of the world market. It
has no nuclear power stations.
India, Asia's third-largest economy and the world's largest
democracy, has long complained about the Australian ban and
wants more access to uranium to meet an ambitious target for
nuclear energy, with plans to build 30 nuclear power stations in
the next 20 years.
The move to allow sales to India follows a landmark U.S.
agreement to support the civil nuclear programme in India,
signed in 2008.
Australia's uranium industry welcomed the policy shift,
which it said could lead to more Indian investment in Australian
mining projects.
"Chinese, Japanese and Russian companies are seeking out
these opportunities and we would expect Indian companies will do
the same," Australian Uranium Association chief executive
Michael Angwin said.
He said India would potentially buy up to 2,500 tonnes of
Australian uranium a year by 2030, although the first sales
could still be some years away as it could take several years to
negotiate a nuclear safeguards agreement.
Before selling uranium, Australia negotiates nuclear
safeguards agreements with customer nations to ensure nuclear
material can only be used for energy and not for nuclear
weapons.
Australia now has four mines, BHP Billiton's
Olympic Dam, potentially the world's biggest; Energy
Resources Australia's Ranger mine; the Beverly mine,
owned by U.S. company General Atomics, and Honeymoon mines,
owned by Uranium One and Mitsui & Co.
Canberra has forecast uranium exports to rise from around
10,000 tonnes a year to 14,000 tonnes in 2014, worth around
A$1.7 billion ($1.74 billion).
Sunday's party vote was a victory for Gillard, but exposed
deep divisions within the government over nuclear energy, with
Transport Minister Anthony Albanese leading opposition to any
sales to India or expansion of exports.
Albanese said since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in
March, most nations, including Germany, Switzerland and Italy,
were winding back their commitment to nuclear energy.
"Under these circumstances, it is absurd that we should be
expanding ours," Albanese told the conference.
Former anti-nuclear campaigner and rock singer Peter
Garrett, whose band Midnight Oil railed against nuclear energy,
said Labor needed to honour its support for the
Non-Proliferation Treaty.
"Labor has a great disarmament tradition," Garrett, who is
now Australia's Schools Education Minister, told the conference.
"Where is our vision here? Where is our commitment to a
nuclear free future?"