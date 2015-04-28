US approves $1.5 bln in Boeing fighter jet maintenance for Australia

WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. State Department
has approved the sale of $1.5 billion in maintenance services,
spare parts and logistics for Australia's fleet of Boeing Co
F/A-18E/F and EA-18G fighter jets, the Pentagon said on
Tuesday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which
executes foreign military sales, notified Congress on Tuesday
about the possible deal, which also includes software and
hardware updates, testing and training.
Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare.
The deal would help the Royal Australian Air Force ensure
the reliability and performance of its 24 F/A-18E/F Super
Hornets and 12 EA-18G electronic attack planes, while increasing
its ability to operate together with U.S. forces, DSCA said.
Boeing is hoping to land new orders for the two fighter
aircraft to extend production at its St. Louis facility, which
is currently slated to end in 2017.
The company got a boost this week when the House Armed
Services Committee included $1.15 billion in funding for 12
additional Super Hornet combat jets in its proposed fiscal 2016
defense spending bill.
A source familiar with the matter said Kuwait was also
expected to submit a formal letter of request and letter of
acceptance for 28 F/A-18E/F jets to the U.S government in the
near term.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ted Botha)