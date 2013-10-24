Saputo raises bid for Australian dairy company Warrnambool

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
SYDNEY Oct 25 Saputo Inc, Canada's largest dairy producer, raised its bid for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB) on Friday, valuing the company at A$449 million ($430 million) and trumping two earlier offers.
Australian dairy and farm assets are attracting increased international interest as companies ramp up their exposure to Asia's growing appetite for milk, cheese and other food products.
Saputo raised its cash offer by 14 percent to A$8 per share from A$7 per share, topping the most recent A$7.50 per share offer from Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, which owns about 17 percent of Warrnambool. Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd kicked off the takeover battle with a A$5.78 per share approach a month ago.
WCB directors recommended the revised Saputo offer.
Shares in WCB closed at A$8.15, reflecting investor expectations of a higher bid, having jumped from A$4.51 before the initial Bega approach.
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.