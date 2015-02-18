Two tropical storms heading for Australia - weather agency

Feb 18 Two tropical storms are intensifying in
the warm waters off the coast of Australia as they slowly move
toward land, meteorologists said on Wednesday.
A tropical low in the Coral Sea is set to bring heavy rain
and strong winds to Australia's mid-east coast, covering the
heavily-populated southern Queensland and northern New South
Wales states over the next several days, the Australian Bureau
of Meteorology said in a release.
Cyclone Lam, which formed on Tuesday, is forecast to make
landfall Thursday evening in Australia's far northern region
where schools are being evacuated and residents warned to take
shelter, according to Northern Territory Emergency Services
officials.
Farmers suffering under severe drought will welcome the
rains, while shipping and aluminium smelting in the area could
suffer.
Meteorologists expect the tropical low to move southwest
toward the coast over the next 24 hours and possibly build to
minimal cyclone strength for a short period before crossing
along the Queensland coast on Friday.
Wind speeds of between 90 and 125 kilometres (55-77 miles)
per hour are forecast, with abnormally high tides and heavy
swells of up to five metres (17.5 feet).
Some parts of Queensland will receive as much as 500
millimetres of rain by Sunday, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said, giving relief to farmers struggling from a
two-year drought.
The rains are also seen promoting pasture growth across
Queensland, taking pressure off cattle farmers who have been
slaughtering cattle prematurely due to a lack of feed.
Heavy rains would benefit grain farmers as the wheat
planting season approaches.
Data supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology shows the storm
making landfall close to Boyne Island in Queensland, where Rio
Tinto operates Australia's largest aluminium
smelter.
Rio Tinto said it was also monitoring the movement of
Cyclone Lam, forecast to reach land in Australia's
sparsely-populated Northern Territory, where it's Gove division
conducts bauxite mining.
The cyclone is also threatening to disrupt operations at BHP
Billiton's Groote Eylandt manganese mine, and
Glencore's (GLEN.L) McArthur River zinc and lead mine.
Destructive winds near the centre of the cyclone of up to
120km (75 miles) per hour have been measured by meteorologists,
with gusts of up to 165 kilometres (100 miles) per hour.
(Reporting by James Regan and Colin Packham; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)