Australia's Westfield Group sells 7 U.S. malls to Starwood

SYDNEY, Sept 16 Australia's Westfield Group
agreed to sell stakes in seven U.S. shopping malls to
an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group for $1.64 billion.
Shopping mall giant Westfield will keep a 10 percent equity
interest in the centres, with Starwood, a private real estate
investment company, owning and managing the majority interest.
Westfield's shares rose 1.1 percent to A$10.75 ($9.94) in
early trade on Wednesday, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index
was up 0.74 percent.
The Westfield sales, which build on acquisition activity in
the U.S. retail property sector, come as it shifts capital away
from assets that are not central to the business.
"We are focused on redeploying our capital into superior
retail destinations in major cities through divesting non-core
assets and introducing joint venture partners into our high
quality portfolio of assets," Westfield co-chief executive Peter
Lowy said in a statement.
After these deals, which are expected to close in the fourth
quarter of 2013, Westfield will own and operate 40 shopping
centres in the U.S.
The deal comes after Starwood last year bought a 90 percent
stake in seven U.S. shopping malls and acquired another from
Westfield for a total of $1.15 billion.