Australia's Westfield in talks with AMP on asset swap

BRIEF-Public Storage reports Q4 FFO per share $2.77
* Public storage reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
MELBOURNE Aug 13 Westfield Group : * confirms that it is in confidential negotiations with the AMP and various other parties (including Westfield Retail Trust) in relation to a proposed asset reallocation within the existing portfolio of assets in which AMP (including AMP managed funds), Westfield Group and Westfield Retail Trust have common interests. * Negotiations are continuing but no binding arrangements have been entered into at this stage. * A further announcement will be made if these negotiations result in a binding agreement between the participating parties.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.