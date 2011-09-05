Australia wheat growers seek more control over prices

* Australian farmers likely to build more on-farm silos

* Government report into sector due in November

* Canada's model seen as a template

By Bruce Hextall

SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia's wheat farmers are likely to build more private silos to store grain in their bid for greater pricing power, industry experts said, a move that would protect them from disputed grading practices that have led to a government inquiry.

Australia wheat exports, typically the world's fourth largest, are dominated by three grain handlers -- GrainCorp Ltd , Canada's Viterra and CBH Group -- which own most of its 20 grain export ports and also storage facilities.

A lack of on-farm storage leaves farmers vulnerable because they cannot wait long after harvest to deliver grain without suffering quality losses.

"On-farm storage will give wheat growers more control over where and when farmers sell their grain," said Peter Botta, a Melbourne-based consultant to the grain industry.

Some farmers have resorted to storing grain under plastic sheeting on their farms.

"The trend is to go to on-farm permanent storage to have a better negotiation at the farm-gate," said Lance Whitfield, marketing manager for grain storage supplier, Nelson Silos.

More permanent on-farm storage would mirror a system in Canada, the world's second largest wheat exporter, where farmers keep grain in silos before sales.

An advantage of on-farm storage is growers can time crop sales to get the best prices, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Winnipeg-based Western Grain Elevators Association.

"And it allows the system to move product to customers for current sales, not for sales that may be made at some point in the future. It definitely allows the system to be more efficient," said Sobkowich.

In Australia, the lack of on-farm storage has only really emerged as a serious problem for growers since liberalisation of the wheat-export industry in 2008. Previously, farmers delivered to a monopoly export agency which guaranteed them a floor price.

Since the dismantling of the export monopoly, farmers must negotiate with grain handlers and traders to get the best price.

"There is no real competition (in Australia) as the key bulk handlers own the ports and book up space at their ports, making it tougher for other exporters to get shipping space," Botta said.

INQUIRY

The move to more permanent on-farm grain storage has been foreshadowed in submissions to a government inquiry into grain handling. A parliamentary committee is scheduled to report its findings in November.

A farmer in South Australia state, Robert Walsh, in a recent submission to Australian government inquiry, accused Viterra of engaging in unfair pricing.

"Viterra intended to profit from visual classification by giving the grower the lowest possible grade and gaining an upgrading at port," Walsh said in his submission.

Viterra referred Reuters to its recent submission to a parliamentary inquiry in which the company said it was addressing quality classification issues ahead of the next harvest and acquiring additional machines to assess grades.

GrainCorp said in its submission to the same inquiry that there had been no evidence of grain handlers restricting access on commercial terms to its storage, handling or port facilities. ($1 = A$.93) (Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in TORONTO; Editing by James Regan and Himani Sarkar)