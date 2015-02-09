CORRECTED-Australian windfarms face $13 bln wipeout from political impasse

(Corrects attribution of quote in paragraph 6, Gas Natural RIC)
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Australia faces a A$17 billion
($13.3 billion) exodus of investment from its windfarm industry
because of a political deadlock, threatening to deal the country
a major economic blow and kill hopes of meeting a self-imposed
clean energy target.
Some 44 Australian windfarm projects, about half
overseas-funded, have been shelved since a new conservative
government said it wanted to cut state support for the industry
a year ago, with investors and operators saying they are
considering either downscaling or leaving the country altogether
if it succeeds.
Even Australian windfarm companies such as Infigen
and Pacific Hydro have effectively shelved their Australian
operations, with Infigen saying it plans to pour all its
financial muscle into the more amenable U.S. market.
"It's a difficult time at the moment, and the policy
uncertainty is the main cause of it," said Shaq Mohajerani, an
Australian spokesman for wind farm company Union Fenosa, owned
by Spanish energy giant Gas Natural.
"We're still considering all options on how to proceed. The
parent company will provide us with the strategy."
An Acciona spokesperson said the firm had an "attractive
backlog" in Australia but "we are waiting for the whole
development of the new framework for renewable energy and hope
our presence ... in the country can be maintained".
Wind power in Australia is not the only renewable energy
sector to be affected by uncertainty over government subsidies
or actual cuts. In Europe, Germany has scaled back support for
solar power over the past few years, leading to a flood of
insolvency filings by solar firms and a shrunken market.
Italy's plans to cut subsidies for solar power firms have
prompted an investor exodus. Retroactive solar subsidy cuts have
also happened in Spain, Greece, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic
over the past couple of years, putting off new investors as
governments try to rein in energy costs and cut debt.
Windfarms are Australia's No. 2 renewable energy source,
behind hydropower but ahead of solar, providing a quarter of the
country's clean energy and 4 percent of its total energy demand.
But while households can collect rebates for installing their
own rooftop solar panels, windfarms rely on "certificates", or
tradeable securities handed out by the government, to offset
costs.
That support hit a roadblock a year ago when new
conservative prime minister Tony Abbott ordered a review of the
country's target for clean energy use by 2020, which ultimately
recommended slashing it by a third, in line with falling overall
energy demand. A lower target would mean a lower certificate
price.
The centre-left Labor opposition, whose support the
government needs to lower the target, refused to budge on the
higher target it set when in power in 2009, resulting in an
impasse that has effectively seen the industry grind to a halt.
A spokeswoman for U.S.-owned GE Australia & New Zealand,
which has stakes in several renewable energy projects, said
further investment "will only occur once investor confidence in
the policy environment is restored. For this to happen,
bipartisan support regarding the future of the renewable energy
target is essential."
The Australian arm of Spanish infrastructure group Acciona
, the world's largest renewable energy firm, has frozen
about A$750 million of windfarm projects because of the
stalemate, said local managing director Andrew Thomson.
"When you're a subsidiary (of a global business), you're
competing for capital, you're competing for your budget
allocation next year," he said.
"If the parent company can't see that there's a stable
environment it becomes really difficult to get traction. For us
at the moment it's a really difficult sell."
If the renewable energy target is cut, "it's the type of
jolt to industry that basically would create such an upheaval
that you would have a mass exodus", said Alex Hewitt, managing
director of Bulgarian-Polish-U.S.-backed windfarm operator CWP
Renewables, which has A$1.5 billion of projects on ice.
"I can't say whether we'd completely exit the country, but
you would be looking at such a level of reduction in the level
of investment into people in the company that it would be very
significant," Hewitt said.
