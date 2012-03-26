Australia's Woodside restarts North West Shelf oil

PERTH, March 26 Australia's Woodside said on
Monday it has restarted oil production on the North West Shelf
project following a closure this month because of Cyclone Lua.
"Production has re-started from the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert
and Hermes oil fields, production remains shut-in at the Vincent
oil field," Woodside spokesman Daniel Clery said in an emailed
statement.
Woodside's North West Shelf fields produce about 16,503
barrels per day (bpd), according to the latest production
report.
Woodside restarted its Enfield oil field, which produces
about 19,623 bpd, last week. The Vincent field, which is still
shut, produces an average of 40,423 bpd.
Cyclones, which range from category one to five, regularly
strike during Australia's summer and often force offshore oil
and gas platforms to suspend operations.
Several other companies including Apache and Santos
shut oil production because of the cyclone, but began
restarting last week.