Australia's Woodside restarts North West Shelf oil

PERTH, March 26 Australia's Woodside said on Monday it has restarted oil production on the North West Shelf project following a closure this month because of Cyclone Lua.

"Production has re-started from the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields, production remains shut-in at the Vincent oil field," Woodside spokesman Daniel Clery said in an emailed statement.

Woodside's North West Shelf fields produce about 16,503 barrels per day (bpd), according to the latest production report.

Woodside restarted its Enfield oil field, which produces about 19,623 bpd, last week. The Vincent field, which is still shut, produces an average of 40,423 bpd.

Cyclones, which range from category one to five, regularly strike during Australia's summer and often force offshore oil and gas platforms to suspend operations.

Several other companies including Apache and Santos shut oil production because of the cyclone, but began restarting last week.