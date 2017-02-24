UPDATE 1-Austria says prosecutors open fraud probe on fighter deal

(Adds prosecutors, Airbus comment)
By Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle
VIENNA Feb 24 Austria said on Friday that
Vienna prosecutors had initiated a formal criminal investigation
against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium over alleged
fraud, widening the potential fallout from a $2 billion combat
jet order more than a decade ago.
Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said he had been
notified that the two companies had been listed as defendants by
Vienna prosecutors following a recent ministry complaint.
"The criminal procedure thus enters a new phase," he said in
a statement.
The defence ministry has alleged Airbus and the Eurofighter
consortium in 2003 illegally charged nearly 10 percent of the
purchase price of 1.96 billion euros for so-called offset deals.
Such deals, which involve work being given to local
companies, were part of the agreement, but their cost should
have been reported separately, the ministry has said.
Airbus has denied the accusations.
"We have no comment on investigations by Austrian
prosecutors," an Airbus spokesman said on Friday.
Under the legal system used in Austria and several European
countries, opening an investigation is a potentially significant
step that falls short of filing charges but which indicates that
sufficient evidence is available to warrant a formal probe.
Vienna prosecutors declined to confirm opening an
investigation, but said one was in preparation - a step that
usually leads to the launch of such a probe.
"Investigative steps are being prepared in connection with
the defence ministry's statement of the facts," a spokeswoman
for the Vienna prosecutors said.
The new investigation would come on top of ongoing Austrian
and German investigations of the controversial aircraft
purchase. Munich prosecutors have said they expect to complete
separate preliminary proceedings by mid-year.
The Vienna prosecutor's office said it was co-operating with
the German probe.
Austria filed a criminal complaint against Airbus and the
Eurofighter consortium last week, alleging wilful deception and
fraud linked to the order, claiming the damage incurred could
amount to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
The defence ministry said it might also seek to involve the
U.S. and British authorities in the investigation.
"There are indications that the jurisdiction of the English
and U.S. authorities could be justified due to the many offset
deals with U.S. parties," a spokesman said.
Airbus is already under investigation in the UK over two
cases including a Saudi security contract and suspected fraud
and bribery in commercial airplane sales. It has pledged full
co-operation with these and other pending legal investigations.
($1 = 0.9442 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by
Larry King and Keith Weir)