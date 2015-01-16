Austrian banks count cost of eastern troubles

| VIENNA
VIENNA Jan 16 Austrian banks' longstanding ties
with central and eastern European neighbours provided years of
profits when they moved in quickly after the fall of the Soviet
Union.
But Ukraine's descent into chaos, Russia's economic crisis,
political turmoil in Hungary and sluggish Romanian growth caught
them out and led to a series of profit warnings, exposing risk
management failings and a culture of hoping for the best.
Some banks are now retrenching in the region. UniCredit Bank
Austria, the Austrian bank with the biggest exposure
to CEE, booked a 1.6 billion euro loss in 2013 after big
goodwill impairments for exposure in the East, where it is
trying to sell its Ukraine business after ending an ill-fated
foray into Kazakhstan.
"We are drawing consequences and have begun years ago to
optimise our portfolios gradually," Chief Executive Willibald
Cernko said of the sector.
Raiffeisen Bank International said this month all
its businesses were under review and it will decide by mid-2015
whether to exit a market or two.
Raiffeisen ratcheted higher estimates for bad loan
provisions due to increasing violence in Ukraine, pushing shares
to record lows this month and spooking investors. It said its
2014 loss could exceed the 500 million euros forecast if it
needs to write down its business in Russia.
SLOW TO REACT
The situation in Ukraine took some Austrian bankers by
surprise.
"I didn't think what happened in the Arab Spring would
happen in Ukraine," one senior banker told Reuters for this
story on the condition he not be identified.
Raiffeisen, whose former Chief Executive Herbert Stepic
remains a key source of information given his extensive contacts
in the region, hired former Russian Finance Minister Alexei
Kudrin as an adviser.
But the bank was still late in seeing the danger from
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions in Ukraine, a
market it had already mulled quitting given corruption,
political turmoil and a broken justice system.
The co-heads of Austria's Financial Market Authority
watchdog say they prevented major losses at some banks by
blocking eastward expansion plans that were simply too risky.
For some banks, however, the restraint came too late.
Hypo Alpe Adria, which used state debt guarantees to fuel a
decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans, was
nationalised in 2009 to prevent a collapse that would have sent
shock waves through the region.
Some bankers say an independent report looking into the
nationalisation captures an Austrian culture that rewards a
softly-softly approach to tackling a problem.
The senior banker acknowledged some of the criticism.
"It is (typically) Austrian - unlike Anglo Saxons - that one
sticks too much to past decisions," he said. Banks tend to mark
down loans with a view to fixing the problem over years.
"But this approach of saying 'OK, we have a problem. I will
take a practically complete writedown and sell the position, the
problem is gone' - this is not the Austrian approach."
BE BOLD
Erste Group foresaw problems in Ukraine, selling
its unit there in 2012.
"You have to have the guts to take a loss on an investment,"
Chief Finance Officer Gernot Mittendorfer said, noting Erste saw
that Ukraine was not making the gradual move towards the
European Union that the bank had expected.
While Erste's cumulative profits are greater than the write
offs it has had to take in the region, it has forecast a record
2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros amid fresh hits from
Romania and from Hungary, a market where banks have suffered
under unorthodox economic policies.
Mittendorfer said Erste decided not to enter the Russian
market given the political risk even though this angered some
investors given the profits that rivals Raiffeisen and Bank
Austria were making there.
Raiffeisen has often expressed its commitment to Russia
while Bank Austria's Cernko told Reuters: "Russia remains a core
market of our banking group. At the beginning of last year we
put measures in place to safeguard our earnings, thus the
impacts from rouble depreciation should be limited."
Bank Austria has made profits more than three times what it
has had to write off in the CEE region, he said, adding there
was no reason to doubt the long-term strategy of being in CEE as
long as banks have the agility to reshape themselves.
