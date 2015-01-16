Austrian banks count cost of eastern troubles

VIENNA Jan 16 Austrian banks' longstanding ties with central and eastern European neighbours provided years of profits when they moved in quickly after the fall of the Soviet Union.

But Ukraine's descent into chaos, Russia's economic crisis, political turmoil in Hungary and sluggish Romanian growth caught them out and led to a series of profit warnings, exposing risk management failings and a culture of hoping for the best.

Some banks are now retrenching in the region. UniCredit Bank Austria, the Austrian bank with the biggest exposure to CEE, booked a 1.6 billion euro loss in 2013 after big goodwill impairments for exposure in the East, where it is trying to sell its Ukraine business after ending an ill-fated foray into Kazakhstan.

"We are drawing consequences and have begun years ago to optimise our portfolios gradually," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said of the sector.

Raiffeisen Bank International said this month all its businesses were under review and it will decide by mid-2015 whether to exit a market or two.

Raiffeisen ratcheted higher estimates for bad loan provisions due to increasing violence in Ukraine, pushing shares to record lows this month and spooking investors. It said its 2014 loss could exceed the 500 million euros forecast if it needs to write down its business in Russia.

SLOW TO REACT

The situation in Ukraine took some Austrian bankers by surprise.

"I didn't think what happened in the Arab Spring would happen in Ukraine," one senior banker told Reuters for this story on the condition he not be identified.

Raiffeisen, whose former Chief Executive Herbert Stepic remains a key source of information given his extensive contacts in the region, hired former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin as an adviser.

But the bank was still late in seeing the danger from Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions in Ukraine, a market it had already mulled quitting given corruption, political turmoil and a broken justice system.

The co-heads of Austria's Financial Market Authority watchdog say they prevented major losses at some banks by blocking eastward expansion plans that were simply too risky. For some banks, however, the restraint came too late.

Hypo Alpe Adria, which used state debt guarantees to fuel a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans, was nationalised in 2009 to prevent a collapse that would have sent shock waves through the region.

Some bankers say an independent report looking into the nationalisation captures an Austrian culture that rewards a softly-softly approach to tackling a problem.

The senior banker acknowledged some of the criticism.

"It is (typically) Austrian - unlike Anglo Saxons - that one sticks too much to past decisions," he said. Banks tend to mark down loans with a view to fixing the problem over years.

"But this approach of saying 'OK, we have a problem. I will take a practically complete writedown and sell the position, the problem is gone' - this is not the Austrian approach."

BE BOLD

Erste Group foresaw problems in Ukraine, selling its unit there in 2012.

"You have to have the guts to take a loss on an investment," Chief Finance Officer Gernot Mittendorfer said, noting Erste saw that Ukraine was not making the gradual move towards the European Union that the bank had expected.

While Erste's cumulative profits are greater than the write offs it has had to take in the region, it has forecast a record 2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros amid fresh hits from Romania and from Hungary, a market where banks have suffered under unorthodox economic policies.

Mittendorfer said Erste decided not to enter the Russian market given the political risk even though this angered some investors given the profits that rivals Raiffeisen and Bank Austria were making there.

Raiffeisen has often expressed its commitment to Russia while Bank Austria's Cernko told Reuters: "Russia remains a core market of our banking group. At the beginning of last year we put measures in place to safeguard our earnings, thus the impacts from rouble depreciation should be limited."

Bank Austria has made profits more than three times what it has had to write off in the CEE region, he said, adding there was no reason to doubt the long-term strategy of being in CEE as long as banks have the agility to reshape themselves. (Editing by Anna Willard)