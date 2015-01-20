Austrian borrowers hold 29 bln in franc debt -FMA

VIENNA Jan 20 Austrian borrowers have taken out 29 billion euros ($34 billion) in Swiss franc-denominated debt, calculated at current exchange rates, with 4 percent of that amount coming due in the next 12 months, financial regulator FMA said on Tuesday.

Another 15 percent of the total will fall due in one to five years, Financial Market Authority co-head Helmut Ettl told journalists.

The Swiss National Bank shocked markets last week with a surprise decision to remove a cap on the franc. [ID: nL6N0UU1OV]

Ettl said he expected more of the franc-denominated loans to default, but there was no reason for borrowers "to break out immediately in mass panic".

Ettl said it was possible that some Eastern European countries would impose legal measures to limit the impact of the surprise SNB move on foreign borrowers, as Hungary has done. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)