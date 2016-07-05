UPDATE 1-European bank dues to be deducted from Austria bank levy -finmin

(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA, July 5 Austria's Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday that the country's bank levy, a
constant source of complaint for Austrian lenders since its
introduction in 2011, will in future be reduced by amounts paid
into European bank funds.
"The basic principle how to resolve (the bank levy) is not
controversial. We have agreed on this. Now it's just about
technical questions which we will clarify this week," said
Schelling, who is from the Conservative junior coalition party.
"The basic principle is that we will change the bank levy so
that those payments which are paid into European funds, meaning
for deposit protection and the single resolution fund, will
essentially (be) credited against the bank levy," he told
reporters.
According to Austria's Chamber of Commerce, the bank levy
has cost banks around 3.4 billion euros ($3.79 billion) so far.
The national statistics office puts the annual amount the levy
has brought into the state's coffers at between 510 million
euros and 588 million euros.
Social-Democrat Chancellor Christian Kern sounded a less
optimistic note for a swift resolution, saying the topic will be
discussed over the coming "days and weeks".
Kern also said banks may still be required to make special
payments to the state to finance investment into education,
research and development, adding that no amount had been set.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and
Louise Heavens)