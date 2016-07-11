Austria bank levy reform set to include 1 bln eur bill for lenders-sources

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
VIENNA, July 11 Austria's government is set to announce its bank levy reform on Tuesday, which will likely include a collective 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) one-off bill to lenders in exchange for deducting Europe-wide dues from the national bank tax, sources said.
Two sources close to the negotiations, which are ongoing, said on Monday it was not yet clear how the roughly 1 billion euros, which represent around two years' worth of Austria's bank tax, would be staggered, if at all.
A third source close to the negotiations said 1 billion euros was the maximum amount banks had been willing to pay. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Adrian Croft)
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.