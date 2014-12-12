Siemens challenges Bombardier contract win in Vienna

VIENNA Dec 12 German group Siemens has filed an appeal challenging the city of Vienna's selection this month of Canada's Bombardier to supply trams in a deal worth 562 million euros ($700 million), the city's transport authority said on Friday.

A Wiener Linien spokesman said a Vienna court would now rule within weeks on the contract for as many as 156 streetcars.

He said the transport authority was confident its original decision to pick Bombardier would win the court's backing.

($1 = 0.8035 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)