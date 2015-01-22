版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 22:37 BJT

Court upholds Vienna deal to buy Bombardier trams

VIENNA Jan 22 A local court has upheld the city of Vienna's selection of Canadian manufacturer Bombardier to supply as many as 156 trams in a deal worth 562 million euros ($645 million), the city's transport authority said on Thursday.

Germany's Siemens had challenged the decision.

Bombardier is to build the streetcars at a plant in the Austrian capital and start deliveries in 2018. ($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐