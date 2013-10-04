Right-wing coalition prospects fade in Austria

| VIENNA
VIENNA Oct 4 Prospects of a centre-right
government in Austria faded on Friday as both the conservative
People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) moved away
from a possible alliance with the new Eurosceptic party of
industrialist Frank Stronach.
The 81-year-old billionaire Austro-Canadian car parts
magnate tried to break the stranglehold of the Alpine EU
nation's two mainstream parties by creating a pro-business force
advocating deregulation and a possible withdrawal from the euro.
But Team Stronach fell into disarray this week after a
weaker than expected result in national elections last Sunday,
in which the centrist coalition retained a narrow combined
majority despite a surge by the anti-euro FPO.
Eurosceptics and anti-immigration groups have gained ground
in elections in many European Union states amid a voter backlash
against the euro zone's nearly four-year-old debt crisis.
Austria, like Germany, escaped the worst of the crisis and
has relatively low unemployment, but many voters resent funding
bailouts for weaker southern euro zone partners.
The Freedom Party ruled out an alliance with Stronach's
movement, which fired many of its leaders this week, while key
provincial chiefs in the People's Party (OVP) also warned
against letting Stronach enter a government.
"That would be negligence. We don't build on sand," FPO
leader Heinz-Christian Strache told a news conference.
Even regional OVP barons opposed to continuing business as
usual with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) expressed
scepticism that a deal with Stronach was viable.
"Only chaos would result," Tyrol OVP chief Guenther Platter
told journalists in Innsbrueck, according to the Salzburger
Nachrichten, noting that Stronach had already left Austria,
where he can only stay for limited periods for tax reasons.
Stronach's party would be a necessary third partner for the
OVP and FPO to form a right-wing majority as an alternative to
the outgoing OVP-SPO grand coalition.
Stronach, founder of car-parts firm Magna International
, has shaken up the party after its disappointing 6
percent score, replacing the parliamentary floor leader and
several regional chiefs.
The Social Democrats, set to get a mandate next week to form
a new government, have expressed a clear preference for renewing
their alliance with the OVP. But under pressure from hardliners,
the OVP has said it wants to keep all options open.
Chancellor Werner Faymann's SPO won nearly 27 percent of the
vote, ahead of the OVP with 24 and FPO with 20.5 percent. The
combined 50.9 percent for the SPO and OVP was their worst result
since World War Two.
Eurosceptical parties - the FPO, Team Stronach and the
smaller BZO, which failed to make it back into parliament -
polled a combined 30 percent of the popular vote.