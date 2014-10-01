UPDATE 2-Manufacturing flaw halts some Eurofighter deliveries

* Rivel holes in rear fuselage caused the problem
* Eurofighter says flight safety not affected
By Stephen Brown and Michael Shields
BERLIN/VIENNA, Oct 1 A manufacturing problem has
been discovered with the fuselage of Eurofighter combat planes,
halting some deliveries, but none of the jets has been
grounded, European military officials said on Wednesday.
The problem was caused by the way rivet holes were drilled
in part of the rear fuselage of the European warplane, which is
operating in the air forces of six countries.
German defence ministry spokesman Ingo Gerhartz described
the problems as "annoying".
Pending a solution, he said Berlin had stopped taking
delivery of the jets but that the problem would not affect the
German air force's immediate capabilities, which are already in
the spotlight after a spate of technical issues.
The Eurofighter jet, also known as Typhoon, was developed
for four nations - Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain - which
have so far taken delivery of 371 aircraft out of 472 on order.
The aircraft has also been exported to Austria and Saudi
Arabia, and Oman recently agreed to become a customer.
It is built by BAE Systems in Britain, by Airbus
Defence & Space on behalf of Germany and Spain, and by
Italian aerospace firm Finmeccanica.
Shares in the manufacturing companies underformed a weaker
European market, with BAE Systems shedding 1.8 percent against a
0.9 percent decline in the UK FTSE-100 blue-chip index.
NO AIRCRAFT GROUNDED
Defence analysts said they were not immediately worried
about the possibility of long-term disruption, however.
"The key thing is that no one is grounding any aircraft and
on that basis we are not not talking about a catastrophic
failure," said Francis Tusia, editor of Defence Analysis.
Eurofighter GmbH, an umbrella firm responsible for
coordinating the design and marketing the jet, said it was aware
of the problem and working with the plane's customers.
"We would like to make clear that this issue does not affect
flight safety, neither does it impact ongoing fleet flying or
limit fleet operations," Chief Executive Alberty Gutierrez said
in a statement.
The German defence spokesman said the fuselage fault had
been discovered in Britain where BAE Systems had
identified drill holes "which do not meet design criteria".
BAE Systems declined to comment on the fault but said it
continued to deliver aircraft "in accordance with contractual
requirements" to the UK and Saudi air forces.
Austria's military, which has taken delivery of all 15 of
the aircraft it ordered, said the problem arises from weak spots
at the rear of the fuselage and reduces the expected life of the
part to 2,000 flight hours from 6,000. That means it would take
15 years before it affected the planes.
Most of the fuselage is made by Premium Aerotec, a German
subsidiary of Airbus Group, but the top part of the
hull and the tail are made by BAE Systems, according to
diagrams on the British defence contractor's website.
