Austria unveils plan to balance state budget by 2016

VIENNA Feb 10 Austria aims to balance its state budget by 2016 thanks to a 26.5 billion euro ($35 billion) mix of spending curbs and tax hikes, the government said on Friday, unveiling a package that partners in the centrist coalition took weeks to negotiate.

Savings make up around 70 percent and tax increases around 30 percent of the package, to which states and municipalities are due to contribute more than 5 billion euros.

The measures include anticipated revenue from an EU-wide tax on financial transactions from 2014.

The government said a tax on undeclared Austrian funds in Swiss accounts - along the lines of what Germany plans - could raise around 1 billion in 2013.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)