Vienna Airport says glitch that disrupted dozens of flights resolved

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
VIENNA Aug 29 Data transmission problems that caused the delay or cancellation of dozens of flights on Sunday have been resolved, Vienna Airport said, with its flight schedule having returned to normal.
"Austrian air traffic control has solved the issue," the airport said on its website early on Monday. "At the moment there are no delayed or cancelled flights. We advise passengers to contact their airline."
The automated transfer of flight planning data between air traffic control centres in Brussels and Vienna collapsed completely for a while on Sunday afternoon, said a spokesman for Austro Control, which monitors Austrian air space.
On Sunday afternoon, Vienna Airport said it had cancelled or delayed 113 flights to or from Vienna because of problems with automated flight data transmission, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
No other airport was affected, the Austro Control spokesman has said, adding there was no indication of a hacker attack.
Airlines affected included Lufthansa, British Airways, Polish airline LOT, Finnair and Turkish Airlines. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.