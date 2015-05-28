Austrian central bank to repatriate some gold from London

VIENNA May 28 Austria's central bank plans to
repatriate some of its gold reserves from Britain after facing
criticism for storing too much of the precious metal abroad, it
said on Thursday.
The Austrian National Bank, which administers Austria's 280
tonnes of gold reserves, said by 2020 50 percent of the reserves
would be kept in Austria, 30 percent in London and 20 percent in
Switzerland.
It currently keeps 80 percent of its gold reserves, which
have been unchanged since 2007, in Britain, 17 percent in
Austria and 3 percent in Switzerland.
The OeNB in February rejected criticism of its gold storage
policy from the country's Court of Audit. At the time it
insisted that keeping the bulk of the reserves in London was in
the country's best interests but also said a policy review was
under way.
