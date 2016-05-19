UPDATE 1-Austrian bank resolution rules to go to EU court

(Adds comment from co-head of FMA financial market watchdog)

VIENNA May 19 Austria's bank resolution rules face a review by the European Court of Justice after a Vienna court asked for guidance in ruling whether national legislation used to impose losses on creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution was valid.

The issue is whether the Federal Act on the Recovery and Resolution of Banks (BaSAG) can be applied to Heta, which is winding down the remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria but which is not a bank itself.

The claims brought by Luxembourg-based RMF Financial Holdings for around 235,000 euros ($264,000) in missing debt payments are on hold until the EU court decides, the APA news agency said, citing a Vienna Commercial Court ruling.

The request marked the first time an Austrian court had asked for guidance on the issue from the EU court.

A separate but related case is running in Germany, where hearings are set to resume on June 9. Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) has asked the Frankfurt court to suspend its proceedings until the ECJ has ruled, an FMA spokesman said.

Court officials were not immediately available to comment on the report.

RMF holds a subordinated Heta debt worth 16.4 million euros that matures in 2017, APA said.

The FMA last year imposed a debt moratorium on Heta and this year cancelled Heta's junior debt.

Austria and major Heta creditors on Wednesday announced a deal in principle to resolve an impasse over how to handle its debts, paving the way for a bond buyback offer in September that could avert bankruptcy for its home province.

FMA co-head Helmut Ettl told Austria's ORF radio he was not concerned about the EU court review.

"In a worst-case scenario this could lead to a Heta insolvency, but we expect many creditors to end the legal dispute as a result of the settlement and also that the European Court of Justice will rule that BaSAG is applicable," he said. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)