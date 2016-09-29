版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 03:20 BJT

ECB's Nowotny says expects Austria to resolve Heta crisis

BERLIN, Sept 29 European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday he expected Austria to resolve a crisis surrounding the "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution.

Nowotny told Reuters he expected Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling to get the support of a necessary majority of creditors for a settlement offer related to Austria's worst financial disaster in 60 years.

"It's going in the right direction," Nowotny told Reuters before an event hosted by the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung foundation. "I think Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling will get the needed majority. It's like a band-wagon effect." (Reporting by Reinhard Becker, Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dominic Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐