Austria moves to outlaw travel websites' ban on hotels undercutting prices

VIENNA, July 12 Austria on Tuesday launched new
legislation to outlaw travel websites' practice of forbidding
hotels from offering rooms at lower prices on their own sites,
following similar moves by France and Germany.
So-called parity clauses in contracts between online booking
sites and hotels are common in the industry and have led to
complaints by rivals and scrutiny by regulators across Europe.
The practice allows online travel agents such as
Booking.com, part of U.S.-based Priceline Group, to
claim they always offer the cheapest online rates available.
After a weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor
Reinhold Mitterlehner, who is also Austria's economy minister,
said the government had submitted to parliament a change in
legislation that would ban the practice.
Lawmakers must now review it after their summer recess.
"At issue is that companies do not have to offer the same
price as they currently do on the (online) platform but have the
opportunity to make other arrangements, which increases
hoteliers' room for manoeuvre," he told a news conference.
Mitterlehner said Austria was following similar moves by
France and other countries. Germany's antitrust regulator
ordered Booking.com in December to scrap parity clauses.
Booking.com issued a statement on Tuesday defending the
practice, saying it increased transparency and comparability,
adding that Austria's move threatened those advantages.
"If you want to be sure to get the cheapest hotel price you
would be forced to comb through countless homepages to in the
end only be able to compare a fraction of the possible offers,"
Booking.com's managing director for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, Peter Verhoeven, said in the statement.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)