Hungary woes heighten risks for Austria

VIENNA Jan 9 Hungary's financial crisis has crystallised worries about Austria's vulnerability to its neighbour and former Imperial partner that remains a bulwark of Austrian commerce.

A Hungarian sovereign default or sharp markdown of its debt could punch a huge hole in banks' balance sheets, while a recession there would be likely to boost bad loans in a country where most Austrian banks are already losing money.

"There is no doubt that if something happens with Hungary - in terms of declaring a default or whatever - it will have a major impact on Austrian banks," said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the subject.

This source said Austrian lenders - excluding Bank Austria, a unit of Italy's UniCredit - had around 26 billion euros ($33.1 billion) in gross exposure to Hungary, around a fifth of which was in government bonds.

Austrian government bond yields hit their highest in over a month, credit default swaps rose and spreads over benchmark Bunds widened last week on worries about Hungary, which was linked with Austria during the Hapsburg dynasty.

Tension eased a bit on Monday, a day before Austria auctions 1.32 billion euros in government bonds.

Austrian lenders - including Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and Volksbanken AG - have the biggest international exposure to borrowers in Hungary, according to the Bank for International Settlements. {ID:nL6E8C52IU]

Austrians have also been Hungary's third-biggest direct investors - behind Germany and the Netherlands - throughout the past decade, and had nearly 8 billion euros in direct investments by 2010, officials statistics show.

"There is no alternative to doing our utmost to keep Hungary from slipping into default," another official said.

TRADE MATTERS

Raiffeisen chief analyst Peter Brezinschek noted that Hungary is Austria's fourth-biggest export market.

"It is clear that for both the financial sector and real economy sector that Hungary has a more important position than Romania or the even a bigger country like Poland. You have to see that Hungary is more important for us than France," he said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been at odds with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union over a law they view as infringing central bank independence.

That has jeopardised negotiations for a much-needed loan deal and spread ripples into Austrian markets.

Austrian 10-year government bond yields rose above 3.60 percent on Friday while the 10-year yield spread over Bunds hit 177 basis points, still below the euro-era high of 193 points seen in November as the euro zone debt crisis flared.

Brezinschek said he doubted Hungary would be "suicidal" enough to default voluntarily rather than to back down and accept help from the IMF. Orban said on Sunday he was prepared to discuss any open issues.

"A sovereign default does not mean that privately held loans will automatically default," Brezinschek said, adding the same was true for debts of companies outside state influence.

Ratings agencies have been keeping a close eye on the Austrian financial sector. Austria already had to help out Erste, RBI and Volksbanken once, and nationalised two other banks.

Vienna still has 6 billion euros left to recapitalise banks if needed. Regulators have also told big banks to limit lending growth in central and eastern Europe and add an extra capital buffer to absorb any shocks from the region.