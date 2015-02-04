U.S. investor Excellere Capital eyes Austrian "bad bank" Heta

VIENNA Feb 4 Excellere Capital Group would like
to buy the "bad bank" that is winding down the assets of defunct
Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the U.S. firm said on
Wednesday.
Texas-based Excellere said in a brief invitation to a news
conference in Vienna next week that it would announce a takeover
offer for Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down
vehicle for managing Hypo's assets.
It gave no financial details, but said its approach
envisioned "no haircut for Heta debt holders" and could pave the
way for Austria and Bavaria to settle legal disputes over
cleaning up the mess left by Hypo.
Excellere Capital describes itself on its website as as an
investment banking firm with "a direct investment capability in
addition to the capacity possessed by its client base".
A finance ministry spokeswoman said the government had not
seen any offer from Excellere.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)