Constantia Flexibles announces intention to float by end 2013

VIENNA Oct 30 Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles on Wednesday said it plans a
stock market listing before the end of the year.
Constantia Flexibles, which makes packaging for food and
pharmaceuticals and labels for bottles, did not say how may
shares it would sell, or at which price the shares would be
sold.
The Austria-based packaging company said it planned to
establish a stock corporation as a holding entity of the
Constantia Flexibles Group. A capital increase for the stock
corporation is being considered, Constantia further said.
Constantia also said its current owners, JP Morgan's
One Equity Partners, may partially exit.