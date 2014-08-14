PwC to advise on sale of Austria's Kommunalkredit

VIENNA Aug 14 The Austrian government has hired PwC Transaction Services to advise it on the sale of nationalised lender Kommunalkredit.

It said in an official notice on Thursday that PwC would act as exclusive financial adviser for the deal.

Austria is attempting to sell a scaled-down version of Kommunalkredit after failing last year to reprivatise the public-sector finance specialist which it nationalised in 2008.

FIMBAG, the agency which holds state stakes in banks, has asked for expressions of interest by Sept. 10. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)