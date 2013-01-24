Austria poised to unveil Liechtenstein tax deal

VIENNA Jan 24 Austrian Finance Minister Maria
Fekter is set to announce a tax deal with Liechtenstein on
Thursday, adding another neighbour to its web of accords that
allow Vienna to tax money Austrians have quietly parked abroad.
Fekter will hold a news conference on the subject at 1000
GMT, the ministry said without giving any more details.
The countries have been negotiating a deal that would let
the Austrian government tax assets held in Liechtenstein-based
trusts.
The tiny principality of Liechtenstein is working to reverse
its image as a haven for tax dodgers, It is following in the
steps of Switzerland, which agreed similar deals with Austria,
Germany and Britain last year.
Austria, which wants to balance its budget by 2016, has said
it expects a windfall of 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) from
its Swiss deal but has given no estimates for Liechtenstein.
Liechtenstein struck a landmark deal with the United Kingdom
in 2009 called the 'Liechtenstein Disclosure Facility', which
offers a type of amnesty to British taxpayers seeking to
regularise their affairs.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)