UPDATE 1-Austria expects millions from Liechtenstein tax deal

* Deal to tax assets in banks, trusts takes effect in 2014
* Austria expects a "few hundred million" euros for budget
* Accord aims to track down tax dodgers
VIENNA, Jan 24 Austria has struck a tax deal
with Liechtenstein, adding another neighbour to its web of
accords that lets Vienna tax money that its citizens have
quietly parked abroad, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on
Thursday.
She said the pact, expected to be formally signed in
Liechtenstein's capital of Vaduz on Tuesday, was estimated to
raise a one-off "few hundred million" euros for the Austrian
budget when it takes effect next year.
"This is a big step towards of tax fairness and against tax
dodging," she told a news conference.
Based on a similar deal Austria struck with Switzerland last
year, the agreement will tax undeclared Austrian assets
entrusted to banks and trusts based in the tiny principality
next door. Details of tax rates will be released next week.
Austrian officials said money collected under the accord
would start flowing next year but that some revenue could come
even earlier as citizens turn themselves in to tax authorities.
Liechtenstein is working to reverse its image as a haven for
tax dodgers. It is following in the steps of Switzerland, which
agreed similar deals with Austria, Germany and Britain last
year.
"We are providing legal certainty to Austrian customers of
our financial centre," Liechtenstein Prime Minister Klaus
Tschuetscher said in a statement, stressing the country's
commitment to international efforts against money laundering.
Austria, which wants to balance its budget by 2016, has said
it expects a windfall of 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) from
its Swiss deal.
Liechtenstein struck a landmark deal with the United Kingdom
in 2009 called the 'Liechtenstein Disclosure Facility', which
offers a type of amnesty to British taxpayers seeking to
regularise their affairs.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)