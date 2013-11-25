Ex-Bank Austria head investigated in Madoff case-prosecutors

VIENNA Nov 25 The Vienna prosecutor's office
said on Monday it had widened its investigation into Bank
Austria's dealings with convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff to
include the bank's former Chief Executive Gerhard Randa.
The prosecutor's spokeswoman Nina Bussek confirmed Randa,
who was Bank Austria head from 1995 to 2003, was part of the
investigation after Profil magazine reported the probe.
Randa, 69, did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment sent via his LinkedIn page. A phone call to someone of
his name listed in the phone book went unanswered and a bank
spokesman said he did not know how to contact him.
Profil quoted Randa as saying in an email that the bank had
informed him on Nov. 19 that he was a suspect in an
investigation of the Primeo investment fund, but he had no more
details beyond that.
Austrian authorities have been looking into the role Bank
Austria, now a unit of UniCredit, played in helping
channel hundreds of millions of dollars in investor money to
Madoff via investment funds.
Madoff, 75, is serving a 150-year prison sentence after
pleading guilty in 2009. He has said he acted alone in
perpetrating the fraud, which cost investors an estimated $17
billion.
Bank Austria says it won an Austrian appellate court ruling
this year that fund prospectuses it was responsible for checking
had been proper. It still faces suits from individual investors
who say the bank failed to properly advise them.
"The bank will continue to defend itself vigorously in any
lawsuits in Austria and elsewhere and will continue to cooperate
with lawful and proper enquiries made through the justice
system," Bank Austria said.
"The allegations made in the United States about these
matters were dismissed by the federal court in New York well
over a year ago."
A U.S. federal judge last year dismissed racketeering claims
against UniCredit and Bank Austria, dealing the U.S. trustee
representing victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme a setback in his
quest for compensation for victims.