Austria merger delays 4G auction to late 2013

VIENNA Oct 5 Uncertainty over a controversial
merger is expected to delay an auction for Austria's
fourth-generation telecoms frequencies until next September,
potentially leaving the pioneer in mobile technology among the
last European countries to have faster networks.
Most of Europe's major economies and many of its smaller
ones have already completed auctions for LTE (long-term
evolution) spectrum, allowing networks to be built that offer
mobile speeds roughly 10 times of those now available in most
countries.
In Austria, lingering doubts over the proposed merger
between the local units of Hutchison and Orange
will delay the auction in the Alpine country until the
second half of 2013, the head of the broadcasting and telecoms
watchdog said.
"I expect that the auction will close in September," Georg
Serentschy told Reuters, saying that any handover of frequencies
between the parties as a result of the merger would have to take
place before preparations for the auction could begin.
The European Commission has until the end of November to
conclude its investigation of Hutchison's proposed 1.3 billion
euro ($1.7 billion) takeover of Orange Austria, which was agreed
in February and would combine the two smallest Austrian players.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia on Tuesday
reiterated his doubts whether Hutchison 3G could provide a
satisfactory proposal to sooth concerns over its bid for Orange
Austria.
Hutchison argues that consolidation is essential for
survival in the Austrian market, where four operators fight over
a population of just over 8 million, resulting in price wars and
all-inclusive deals for as little as 7.50 euros per month.
Austria was Europe's first country to have national coverage
with third-generation networks and is an over-saturated market,
meaning consumers have their pick of high-quality services and
frequently switch operators for better deals.
Already available in Japan, South Korea, the Nordics and
part of the United States, LTE is fast becoming the new
standard, with smartphones including Apple's iPhone 5
being designed for the new networks.
Functions such as high-definition video calls and high-speed
movie downloads will only work where such networks are in place.
Faster networks also drive productivity and economic growth.