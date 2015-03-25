Austria shortlists future board members for OMV, Post, Telekom Austria

VIENNA, March 25 New board members at Austrian
companies OMV and Telekom Austria may
include a former member of the European Central Bank's (ECB)
executive board and a former OMV chief executive, the committee
charged with the choices said.
As part of a recent overhaul of how state-held stakes are
managed, OBIB, the agency which oversees such holdings, formed a
committee that has nominated, among others, former ECB official
Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell for OMV's supervisory board, it said on
Wednesday.
The reforms earlier this year tightened the government's
grip on companies such as OMV, Telekom Austria and Austrian Post
.
Tumpel-Gugerell was a member of the ECB's executive board
during the financial crisis in the mid-2000s and later served as
the vice-governor of Austria's central bank.
Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer, who is shortlisted to join Telekom
Austria's supervisory board, held OMV's top job before Gerhard
Roiss, whose contract was cut short last October over what
sources said was management infighting.
The problems among OMV's managers dominated headlines for
weeks, leading Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling to
criticise OBIB's predecessor body, OIAG, for its handling of the
issue and push for reform.
OBIB will coordinate its final choice with other big
shareholders -- which include America Movil for
Telekom Austria and Abu Dhabi's IPIC for OMV -- as well as with
existing board members, a spokesman said.
The state holds 31.5 percent of OMV, which might announce
Roiss' successor on Friday and has its next annual meeting on
May 19. Austria holds 28.42 percent of Telekom Austria, which
was taken over by America Movil last year, and around 53 percent
of Austrian Post.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Mark Potter)