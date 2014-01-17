Stronach seen quitting Austrian politics next week

VIENNA Jan 17 Austrian-Canadian billionaire
Frank Stronach is expected to quit Austria's parliament next
week, 16 months after founding a party he hoped would reshape
the political landscape.
His spokesman said Stronach, who splits his time between
Canada and Austria for tax reasons, would visit the Alpine
republic next week, although he could not confirm Austrian media
reports that he planned to announce his resignation then.
"It won't be long before he gives up his mandate," said
spokesman Rouven Ertlschweiger, a former regional newspaper
editor who is set to take over Stronach's seat in parliament.
Long-time aide and deputy party leader Kathrin Nachbaur said
Stronach would remain party chairman for now.
Stronach, 81, scored a disappointing 6 percent in national
elections last September after an extravagant campaign in which
he spent 11 million euros ($15 million) of his own money and
rose as high as 10 percent in opinion polls.
The maverick politician who left Austria aged 21 to seek his
fortune in Canada and founded car-parts firm Magna International
had hoped to break the mould of centrist coalitions that
has dominated post-war politics.
His unorthodox approach and promise to boost private
enterprise initially appealed to many Austrians, particularly
traditional non-voters fed up with big government and with an
establishment that seemed elitist and remote.
But as the elections neared Stronach alienated supporters
with embarrassing television appearances in which he warned of
the danger of China's invading Austria, said he supported the
death penalty for contract hit men and harangued his
interviewers.
Still, the 11 parliamentary seats his Team Stronach party
won helped push the Social Democrat and conservative People's
Party coalition parties to their narrowest election victory
ever, and dented support for the far-right Freedom Party.
Team Stronach began to fall apart soon after the elections,
as infighting broke out after the poor result and Stronach fired
multiple top officials. He has attended only two of eight
sessions of the new parliament so far.
Stronach said in October he would step aside "sooner or
later". He plans to remain an adviser to the party.