版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 18:59 BJT

Austrian 4G telecom auction bids seen near 2 billion euros

VIENNA Oct 1 Austria's auction for fourth-generation (4G) telecoms spectrum is into its fourth week with bids already about four times the starting price, according to Reuters calculations.

Based on confidential information about the auction from a source close to the process, conservative calculations show the total bid volume close to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), far above the 526 million the regulator had set as a minimum.

"It's going in that direction," said the source when presented with the calculations.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter said the bidding process was still going on, and two of the sources said no fourth player had emerged to take advantage of cut-rate offers designed to encourage a new market participant.

When the initial bidding rounds are over, the final price will come down after participants submit sealed bids for combinations of frequency blocks. The actual price paid by the winner will approximate to the second-best offer received.

"We do not give any estimates. We provide no further information," a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐