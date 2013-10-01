Austrian 4G telecom auction bids seen near 2 billion euros

VIENNA Oct 1 Austria's auction for
fourth-generation (4G) telecoms spectrum is into its fourth week
with bids already about four times the starting price, according
to Reuters calculations.
Based on confidential information about the auction from a
source close to the process, conservative calculations show the
total bid volume close to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), far
above the 526 million the regulator had set as a minimum.
"It's going in that direction," said the source when
presented with the calculations.
Three sources with knowledge of the matter said the bidding
process was still going on, and two of the sources said no
fourth player had emerged to take advantage of cut-rate offers
designed to encourage a new market participant.
When the initial bidding rounds are over, the final price
will come down after participants submit sealed bids for
combinations of frequency blocks. The actual price paid by the
winner will approximate to the second-best offer received.
"We do not give any estimates. We provide no further
information," a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Tuesday.