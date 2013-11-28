Hutchison's Austrian arm speeds growth in mobile customers

VIENNA Nov 28 Hutchison Whampoa's
Austrian telecoms business H3G has won customers at a faster
rate since merging its brand with that of Orange Austria, which
it bought at the start of 2013.
H3G's profitability is also improving, Chief Executive Jan
Trionow said on Thursday, as it cuts staff and closes shops
after the merger that reduced the number of mobile operators in
the small Alpine republic to three from four.
The company embarked on an extensive marketing campaign to
relaunch its brand in August and is integrating its network with
that of Orange while preparing to introduce faster
next-generation LTE services next year.
The company said it won 180,000 new customers in the 11
weeks after the brand relaunch - a faster rate than that
achieved through the 450,000 customers won between the start of
the year and the relaunch on Aug. 19.
H3G, which had a 24 percent market share with 3.3 million
customers at the end of June, gave no new total but said the
rate at which it is losing contract customers has slowed by 4
percent since the relaunch.
"We were able to increase our net market share further with
our new market launch," Trionow said.
However, the CEO pointed out that H3G's improving
profitability is set against a trend of shrinking average
revenue per user and overall revenues in the competitive
Austrian market.
Unlike Telekom Austria, which said last week that
it might stop its profit-sapping discounting of mobile handsets
in future, Trionow gave no sign that H3G planned to crank up its
phone prices.
"We will continue to work with subsidies," he said.
All premium handsets, apart from the top-end Apple
iPhone 5s, are free for H3G customers who sign up to two-year
contracts this Christmas season.