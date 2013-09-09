Uniqa plans 700-800 mln eur share sale in 2013

VIENNA, Sept 9 Austrian insurer Uniqa
said it would carry out a major share flotation this year and
had mandated banks to issue 700 to 800 million euros ($921
million to $1.05 billion) of new shares.
The planned "re-IPO" - so called because it will raise the
free float from just 7 percent - is likely be the biggest
transaction on the Vienna Stock Exchange since the 411
million-euro initial public offering (IPO) of aluminium group
AMAG in April 2011.
Uniqa said its core shareholders - Raiffeisen Zentralbank
with 45.3 percent and two private foundations with 44.1
percent and 3.3 percent - were not expected to exercise their
subscription rights but would maintain a majority shareholding.
The company has a current market capitalisation of 2.25
billion euros, meaning the offering could help it reach a free
float of about 30 percent.
"The planned re-IPO is a key milestone for Uniqa. The
intended opening to the international stock market will continue
to positively change the company's identity," Chief Executive
Andreas Brandstetter said in a statement on Monday.
Uniqa had previously said it would carry out the share sale
either this year or next. It said on Monday the exact size and
timing of the offering would depend on prevailing market
conditions.
The insurer said the share issue would help it achieve its
long-term goals, which include increasing its number of
customers to 15 million by 2020 from 9 million.
It also aims to raise its profit from ordinary activities by
up to 350 million euros over its 2012 result of 205 million
euros by 2015.
The banks mandated for the share issue are Deutsche Bank
, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Centrobank as
joint bookrunners, with Barclays, Berenberg and UBS
as co-bookrunners.