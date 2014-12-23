UPDATE 1-ECB sets Volksbanken capital goal as 'bad bank' plan approved

* Shareholders approve wind-down of Volksbanken AG in H1
2015
* ECB sets preliminary capital target for remaining group
* VBAG sees 2014 loss of around 750 mln euros
(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, Dec 23 The European Central Bank has
told Austria's Volksbanken group to strengthen its balance sheet
by next July as it rushes to wind down its flagship unit and
plug a capital hole exposed by this year's health checks on euro
zone banks.
Owners of part-nationalised Volksbanken AG (VBAG)
on Tuesday approved in principle plans to turn the group's lead
institute into a "bad bank", relieving pressure on other
regional lenders in the Association of Volksbanks that own 52
percent of VBAG.
By relinquishing its banking licence next year VBAG would be
freed from minimum capital requirements for banks, and simply
run off its remaining assets over the years to come.
It said that the ECB had now given the Association a draft
target to maintain a common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
adequacy ratio of 14.63 percent of risk-weighted assets from
July 26, 2015. The Association had a CET1 ratio of 11.5 percent
at the end of September.
Volksbanken officials said the preliminary target was based
on end-2013 data which did not reflect the drastic overhaul plan
unveiled in October and the scheduled sale of its problematic
Romanian unit in the first half of next year.
They gave no figures on how the group's CET1 ratio would
look taking those factors into account.
VBAG has said its conversion into a "bad bank" will trigger
around 500 million euros in writedowns this year and wipe out
more than half its capital.
On Tuesday it put its expected 2014 loss at around 750
million euros ($913 million).
Volksbanken, in which the state has a 43 percent stake after
a 2012 rescue, still needs regulatory approval from the European
Commission, ECB and national authorities for its wind-down.
With the state opposed to injecting more aid on top of the
1.35 billion euros Volksbanken has already got, and the regional
banks unable to chip in, it remains unclear who would foot the
bill should the ECB insist on a capital top-up.
The bank said its management board had told a shareholder
meeting "that currently neither VBAG's core shareholders nor
third parties are prepared to provide capital to VBAG".
VBAG shareholders include DZ Bank with 3.8
percent and Raiffeisen Zentralbank with 0.9 percent.
($1 = 0.8214 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by William Hardy, Greg
Mahlich)