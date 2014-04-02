Zumtobel seeks partner or closure for U.S. business

FRANKFURT, April 2 Austrian lighting group
Zumtobel will have to find a partner for its U.S.
operations or shut the business, its chief executive said at an
investor presentation in Frankfurt.
"For the USA, we have two options: shut it down or look for
a partner," Ulrich Schumacher said after the company announced
cost-cutting measures and new mid-term profitability targets on
Wednesday.
Zumtobel makes about 3 percent of its sales in the Americas.
