Austrian Post aims for stable operating profit in 2016

ZURICH Nov 12 Austrian Post intends
to keep operating profit steady next year despite a challenge in
its home market from German competitor Deutsche Post's
parcel unit DHL, it said on Thursday.
"In 2016, Austrian Post will continue to target an EBITDA
margin of around 12 percent. The aim is to generate stable
operating results in 2016. However, the range of the earnings
forecast is somewhat broader due to the uncertain market
environment," it said.
Its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
rose by nearly 5 million euros to 38.7 million euros ($41.6
million), missing the average estimate of 42.6 million euros in
a Reuters poll of analysts, on slightly higher revenue.
Deutsche Post in August announced plans to invest over 100
million euros to establish a parcel network in Austria.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Joshua Franklin)