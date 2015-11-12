UPDATE 1-Austrian Post targets stable operating profit amid Deutsche Post challenge

(Adds CEO comments)

ZURICH Nov 12 Austrian Post believes it can keep operating profit steady next year, weathering a challenge in its home market from German competitor Deutsche Post's parcel unit DHL, it said on Thursday.

"In 2016, Austrian Post will continue to target an EBITDA margin of around 12 percent. The aim is to generate stable operating results in 2016. However, the range of the earnings forecast is somewhat broader due to the uncertain market environment," it said.

Its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by nearly 5 million euros to 38.7 million euros ($41.6 million), missing the average estimate of 42.6 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, on slightly higher revenue.

Deutsche Post announced plans in August to invest over 100 million euros to establish a parcel network in Austria.

Austrian Post, majority state-owned, said electronic forms of communication would continue to undermine the classic mail business, whose volumes were set to drop 3-5 percent this year and next.

But it expected considerable growth in the private customer parcel segment due to the growing online shopping market.

"This could impact parcel prices and volumes and thus the company's business development, especially in 2016. In contrast, subdued economic growth prospects are unlikely to provide any impetus to the business parcel segment," it said.

Post was responding by focusing on customer service and ensuring solid payouts, Chief Executive Georg Poelzl said.

"We remain committed to our strategic capital market positioning as a dividend stock in the future, featuring a dividend payout of at least 75 percent of the group net profit," he said.

($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Joshua Franklin and John Stonestreet)