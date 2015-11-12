UPDATE 1-Austrian Post targets stable operating profit amid Deutsche Post challenge

(Adds CEO comments)
ZURICH Nov 12 Austrian Post believes
it can keep operating profit steady next year, weathering a
challenge in its home market from German competitor Deutsche
Post's parcel unit DHL, it said on Thursday.
"In 2016, Austrian Post will continue to target an EBITDA
margin of around 12 percent. The aim is to generate stable
operating results in 2016. However, the range of the earnings
forecast is somewhat broader due to the uncertain market
environment," it said.
Its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
rose by nearly 5 million euros to 38.7 million euros ($41.6
million), missing the average estimate of 42.6 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts, on slightly higher revenue.
Deutsche Post announced plans in August to invest over 100
million euros to establish a parcel network in Austria.
Austrian Post, majority state-owned, said electronic forms
of communication would continue to undermine the classic mail
business, whose volumes were set to drop 3-5 percent this year
and next.
But it expected considerable growth in the private customer
parcel segment due to the growing online shopping market.
"This could impact parcel prices and volumes and thus the
company's business development, especially in 2016. In contrast,
subdued economic growth prospects are unlikely to provide any
impetus to the business parcel segment," it said.
Post was responding by focusing on customer service and
ensuring solid payouts, Chief Executive Georg Poelzl said.
"We remain committed to our strategic capital market
positioning as a dividend stock in the future, featuring a
dividend payout of at least 75 percent of the group net profit,"
he said.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
