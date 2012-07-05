HOW TO PLAY IT - Europe offering values in auto sector

NEW YORK, July 5 The global auto sector is increasingly becoming a tale of two markets: Europe and everywhere else. That contrast is opening up a potential play on bonds and stocks of auto suppliers.

Sales outside of Europe look healthy for the most part. Major automakers announced stronger-than-expected June sales in the United States on Tuesday, which came on the heels of a 22.6 percent jump in sales in China in May.

U.S. sales of General Motors rose 16 percent from the previous year, while Ford notched a sales gain of 7 percent and Chrysler's sales rose 20 percent. Toyota Motor Corp had a 60 percent boost, a sign that the company has fully recovered from the toll take on its global supply network by Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Yet sales in Europe continue to lag, recently hitting the lowest levels since the mid-1990s, according to a report by Guggenheim Securities. Europe's troubled economy has forced automakers to cut prices and forced parts suppliers to cut production.

Despite the rebound in sales outside of Europe, the share prices of auto suppliers are relatively low, reflecting the exposure to Europe.

The slow volumes in Europe are putting pressure on the industry-wide supply chain, potentially eating into global profits and stock prices, the Guggenheim report sa id. Th ose woes are leading some investors to see untapped values in the auto market, with sales volumes just keeping pace with typical replacement demand.

"The long-term fundamentals for the industry are strong, but I would say that the short term has some cause for concern," said David Abuaf, chief investment officer at Hefty Wealth Partners, a wealth manager in Auburn, Indiana, with $150 million in assets under management.

Here are ideas on how to play the auto sector now.

PARTS COMPANIES UNDERVALUED

Auto parts suppliers like Delphi Automotive PLC and Lear Corp. look undervalued, analysts say.

Exposure to Europe will continue to be a major factor in automakers and parts supplier profits, noted Hitin Anand, a senior analyst at CreditSights. Auto sales in Italy, France, Spain and Germany are either weak or showing signs of slowing, affecting both European makers like Fiat and Renault and dragging down the overall results of GM and Ford.

Those depressed sales are already taking a toll on share prices for parts suppliers. Delphi Automotive, whose products include electrical and power train systems and which earns about 45 percent of its revenue in Europe, has seen its stock price fall about 16 percent over the past three months.

Lear Corp., which manufacturers seats and electrical power management systems, is down about 18 percent over the same time. TRW Automotive Holdings, which makes safety products such as airbags and seat belts, gets 16 percent of its revenues from Germany and just 23 percent of its revenues from the United States. Its shares are down 20 percent over the last three months.

Those price declines could mean that the market is over-estimating the impact of Europe's autos market on suppliers, said Matthew Stover, an analyst at Guggenheim Securities.

"We would recommend investors take advantage of recent stock price weakness to build or add to positions" in companies like TRW, Delphi Automotive, Lear and Johnson Controls, Stover wrote in a June 29 report.

Stover, for example, has a price target of $52 for TRW, w hich is nearly 39 percent above the company's Tuesday close. T he valuation is based on 4.5 times Stover's 2012 EBITDA estimate of $1.6 billion. His $34 price target for Delphi Automotive is 29 percent above the company's most recent closing price.

Abuaf, of Hefty Wealth Partners, said parts suppliers like Johnson Controls, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. have long-term appeal regardless of the technological changes that are moving the industry toward a mix of energy sources other than oil.

"Even if the auto market shifts away from gas, the fundamental widgets that you put into cars are not going to be very different. The short-term problems from Europe are clear, but you're seeing increased population growth in emerging markets and eventually consumer confidence in the U.S. is going to pick up," he said.

Shares of Goodyear, for instance, had fallen 19.2 percent since the start of the year through Tuesday's close and trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.

BOND PICKS

Anand, the CreditSights analyst, said Europe's weak auto market is helping to make the bonds of companies with exposure to the region attractive. TRW "remains distinctly profitable with double-digit EBITDA margins," he noted.

Fitch rates TRW's credit quality at BBB-minus, the lowest investment-grade rating on its scale. TRW's bonds maturing in 2014 currently yield 6.48 percent, according to Morningstar. In comparison, the SPDR Barclays Capital Short Term Capital Bond ETF, which holds corporate bonds maturing between one and five years, yields 1.6 percent, according to Morningstar.

Anand also likes debt issued by French automaker Renault SA, which he rates as " outperform" due to its alliances with Nissan and Russia's AvtoVaz that give it more geographical diversification than its French competitors. The company's debt that matures in 2013 currently yields 4.3 percent, according to Morningstar.