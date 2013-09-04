Chrysler Canada reports best year-to-date sales in 25 years

TORONTO, Sept 4 Chryler's Canadian arm
reported its best sales for the month of August in 13 years and
its best sales year-to-date in 25 years, bolstered in part by
robust passenger car sales, the auto maker said on Wednesday.
The company sold 21,932 vehicles, up 6.6 percent from the
20,569 it sold in August of last year and up 7.1 percent
year-to-date.
Car sales rose 15.5 percent to 3,699, while truck sales were
up 5 percent at 18,233 units sold.
In the United States, sales for all auto makers were on
track for the strongest month since just before the start of the
2007-2009 recession.